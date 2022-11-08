Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.58 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Motors by 22.3% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in General Motors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in General Motors by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 108,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in General Motors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 192,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in General Motors by 26.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

