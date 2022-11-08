Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

