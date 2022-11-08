KeyCorp Cuts ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $200.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

ICUI stock opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $132.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

