Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Increased to C+ at TheStreet

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

