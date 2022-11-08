Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 5,096 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $3,718,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos Profile

A number of research firms have commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.