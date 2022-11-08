Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($17.85) to GBX 1,650 ($19.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

Shares of GSK opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

