Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.