KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

KKR stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 55,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $80.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.