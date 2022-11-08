Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €12.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($12.40) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.30) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of KCO opened at €8.73 ($8.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €6.43 ($6.43) and a one year high of €13.50 ($13.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.47.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

