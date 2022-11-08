Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

KOS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 6,018,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,419,494. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,707,000 after buying an additional 13,531,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,497,000 after purchasing an additional 581,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,961,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

