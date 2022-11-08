Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Kronos Worldwide worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,714. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

KRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

