Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of Kyocera stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

