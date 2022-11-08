Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.
Kyocera Stock Performance
Shares of Kyocera stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 77,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Kyocera Company Profile
