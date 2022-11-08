Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 770

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 760 ($8.75) to GBX 770 ($8.87) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 517 ($5.95) to GBX 546 ($6.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 600 ($6.91) in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.41) to GBX 550 ($6.33) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 630 ($7.25) to GBX 645 ($7.43) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.71.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Lancashire Price Performance

LCSHF remained flat at $6.22 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.