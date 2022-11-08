Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

