Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
