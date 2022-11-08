Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $125.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.37 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

