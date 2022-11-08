Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

