Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.