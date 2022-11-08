Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $794,000 Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,892,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,742 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

