Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,112,000 after buying an additional 229,195 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,562,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNLA stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66.

