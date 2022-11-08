Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 67 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

DG opened at $251.32 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average is $240.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

