Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %
LXRX opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on LXRX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
