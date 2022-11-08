Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

LXRX opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LXRX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Earnings History for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

