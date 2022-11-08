LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.20. LG Display shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 5,089 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. On average, analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LG Display by 641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

