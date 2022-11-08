Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
USA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,248. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
