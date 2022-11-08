Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

USA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,248. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

