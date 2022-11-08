Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $172.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 150.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after purchasing an additional 776,566 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

