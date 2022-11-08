LINK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $957,826.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $32.39 or 0.00172622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $193.54 million and approximately $957,826.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003346 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00567677 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5,653.09 or 0.29569371 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC.
LINK Profile
LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.
