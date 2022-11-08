LINK Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, LINK has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $185.82 million and $1.30 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.10 or 0.00168050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00564906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.99 or 0.29425041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

