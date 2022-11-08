Lisk Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004681 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $121.35 million and $6.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00020750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005222 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002511 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004865 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,978,098 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

