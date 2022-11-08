Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,834 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

