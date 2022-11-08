LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.92. LivePerson shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 33,067 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

LivePerson Trading Up 11.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $843.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 131,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

