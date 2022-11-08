Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.70) to GBX 64 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.58) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.60) to GBX 55 ($0.63) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.64) to GBX 58 ($0.67) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.