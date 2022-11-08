Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 621 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $497.72 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.85 and a 200-day moving average of $504.21. The firm has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.