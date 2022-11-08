Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Altria Group Price Performance
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
