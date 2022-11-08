Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.