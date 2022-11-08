Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,816 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Trading Up 1.9 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

