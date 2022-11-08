Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.54. 21,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,774. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $328.20 and a 12 month high of $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.37. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

