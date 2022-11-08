Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $453.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $488.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.46 and its 200-day moving average is $427.37. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

