Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $453.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $488.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.46 and its 200-day moving average is $427.37. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

