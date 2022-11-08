Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $493.22

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $493.22 and last traded at $487.54, with a volume of 8710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $488.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.37.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

