Locus Chain Trading 29.2% Lower This Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $90.75 million and $0.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

