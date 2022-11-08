Loews Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.
Loews Price Performance
NYSE:L remained flat at $55.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Insider Activity at Loews
In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Loews Company Profile
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loews (L)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.