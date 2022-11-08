Loews Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

NYSE:L remained flat at $55.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Loews by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on L. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

