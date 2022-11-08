LooksRare Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $80.31 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

