Loom Network (LOOM) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $62.77 million and $18.39 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00564906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.99 or 0.29425041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

