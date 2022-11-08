Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $226.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.65.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $186.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.18. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
