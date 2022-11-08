LUKSO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $90.08 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00033206 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $90.08 million and $1.56 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000313 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
