Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.76

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.76 and last traded at $60.94, with a volume of 21436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Lumentum Stock Down 15.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

