Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.60 million. Lumentum also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.45 EPS.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded down $10.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,056. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

