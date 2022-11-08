Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $36.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 221.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.49.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 1,059,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,020,157. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $57.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $34,868,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 2,440,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after buying an additional 429,876 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

