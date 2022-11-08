Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $36.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 221.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.49.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of LYFT traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 1,059,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,020,157. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $57.68.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
