M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.25 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.52). 89,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 71,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.54).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of £39.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.31.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

Recommended Stories

