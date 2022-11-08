Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 5,830 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,518. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.87%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

