Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $324,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $4,449,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Storage Price Performance

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $278.61. 4,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,586. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.73 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.