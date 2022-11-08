Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $385,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,456 shares of company stock worth $50,276,173. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,775. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

