Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $341,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 42,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. 146,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,943,233. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.95.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.